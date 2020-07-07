Ford Ranger Raptor Heading To The US?

It was a disappointing day when we found out that the Ford Ranger Raptor was not going to be offered in the US but it looks like Ford might be rethinking their decision as new reports are now suggesting that the vehicle will be offered in the US next year.

According to the reports, the pickup will redesign with the American market in mind and that there are North American employees working on the truck. CarExpert also posted a screenshot of what looks like the build sheet for the test mule suggesting that the vehicle will come powered by a 2.7 liter EcoBoost V6 engine that will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. No word on how much it will be offering but it was speculated that we could get about 325hp and 400lb ft of torque from the engine.

The Raptor might also get the 2.0-liter turbodiesel or 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine. On top fo that, the Ranger Raptor should also be getting some desert-taming modifications including skid plates, larger tires and Fox suspension.

We have not heard much from Ford yet but it is believed that the truck will be making its global debut in 2021.