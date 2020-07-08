2021 Ford Bronco: Interior Seen In Latest Spy Shots

We are only a week away from the official unveiling of the 2021 Ford Bronco, it looks like Ford is getting a bit more relaxed with their vehicles as spies did manage to catch on out in the open with its interior expose for all to see.

The new spy shots showed the dashboard and the center stack of the vehicle along with the wheel and center console. The off-road controls will be moved to two different space now, the center console as well as more on the top of the infotainment screen.

Previous images showed that there will also be another console that is mounted on the windshield frame. We are only a few days away from learning more about the Bronco but we could still see more details coming our way these few days as Ford gets, even more, relaxed with their Bronco.

What are you expecting to see on the new Ford Bronco?