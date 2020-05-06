Honda Odyssey Modified To Become Coronavirus Transport

Honda will be modifying 10 of their Odyssey minivan to help out with the pandemic in Detroit.

These minivans were delivered on Tuesday and have been retrofitted with a clear and airtight plastic panel to separate the front seat from the back seat. The ventilation system was also modified to maintain an air pressure differential from the front and back compartment so minimize the chance of the droplets from migrating.

This came after Honda modified its minivan in Japan and officials from Detroit felt that the minivans would also be of use in the US.

Other automakers have also offered out a modified versions of their vehicles to help with the pandemic including Toyota that offered their vehicle for transporting sick patients in Japan.