Kia Seltos: Price List Released

We got to see what the 2021 Kia Seltos last year at the LA Auto Show and now we got to learn a little more on how much the Kia Seltos will be offered for when it does arrive in the US.

The price list was released by Motor1 which revealed that the Seltos based model, the LX AWD model will come in with a $22,000 price tag. This base model will come fitted with an AWD system that we are not complaining about.

Those looking for a little more can choose to get the Seltos S FWD model which will come with a $21,990 but will come with a little more luxury features. Getting that with the AWD will push the price up to $23,490.

Kia also has an option for those looking to have a little more power by replacing the engine with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering 175hp and will come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.