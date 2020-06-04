Limited 2021 Honda Civic Type R Selling Like Hot Cakes

The Honda Civic Type R on its own already has a lot to offer and Honda has chosen to add to that with a Limited Edition model.

Only 100 units of these limited edition models were offered in Canada and in less than 5 minutes after opening up the order books, it was announced that they have already sold out.

The limited-edition 2021 Type R LE model will come with a Pheonix Yellow exterior color along with some exterior upgrades including the 20inch BBS lightweight forged aluminum wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, and more.

This model will also be sporting a black roof, black side mirror caps, and black hood intake. In the back, it will also be fitted with a CIVIC badge with dark chrome treatment. Powering the LE model will be the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will be offering about 306hp and will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

600 units of the same model will also be offered in the US.