Lincoln Choosing Their Own Over Rivian

It was previously announced that Lincoln will be using Rivian’s platform to develop future EV models that will be arriving in 2022 but it looks like they decided to cancel that project.

According to Lincoln, the decision to cancel the project was based on the current situation with the pandemic and poor sales. While we did know that the vehicle will be built at Rivian’s plant, what was not reveal was whether it will be an SUV although most people did assume that it would be because the platform was made for large utility vehicles.

Lincoln added that while the project did not work out this time around, their partnership with Rivian is still strong so we might still see something from them in the future.

For now, Lincoln is still looking to build EV models but they plan to build their own.