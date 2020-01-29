Next-Gen Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Giving Fans What They Want

While the Mitsubishi Outlander was not weak when it comes to power, fans did wish that the vehicle would have more power to offer and it looks like Mitsubishi is ready to deliver as the automaker reveal some details of the next-gen Mitsubishi Outlander for the US.

The updated Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was already being offered in Japan and Europe for a few years and according to AutoGUide, Mitsubishi has now filed with the NHTSA for their 2021 product lineup.

The document showed that the vehicle will be powered by a 2.4-liter engine that will be offering 126hp. This will replace the 2.0-liter 117hp engine. The engine should be paired with a 13.8kWh battery that will give the vehicle an additional 93hp.

At this point, it is believed that the Mitsubishi Outlander would be making its debut later this year so hopefully, we will learn more about what the US version will be offering soon.