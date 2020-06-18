Nikola Badger Sweet Deposit Deal Announced

The Nikola Badger pre-order book will be opening soon and to encourage more people to put down their name for their vehicle, Nikola is offering some pretty sweet deals.

There will be three deposit packages to choose from with three price levels and placing your name with any of these could get you a free Badger. Putting down $250 would get you two tickets for the raffle and also $250 off the Badger. You will also get a ticket to Nikola World 2020 event which does not have a date right now.

Then there is the $1000 pre-order package that will give you four tickets, two Nikola World ticket,s and $1000 off the Badger. The $5000 deposit will give you 25 tickets, $2500 off the Badger, and two VIP tickers to the Nikola World 2020 event.

The order books will be open on the 29th if June.