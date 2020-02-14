Ram 2500 & 3500 Recalled Over Leaking Issue

FCA will be issuing a recall to recall back a few of their Ram 2500 and 3500 models after it was discovered that the trucks’ transmission fluid might leak.

According to the report, the transmission fluid leaking from the dipstick tube on the vehicles which would then drip into the nearby turbocharged or other ignition source turning it into a fire risk.

This seems to be affecting those that were fitted with the six-speed automatic transmission codenamed 68RFE. The recall would affect about 84,978 trucks with the most of it being the 2019 to 2020 Ram 2500.

They also estimated that only 1% of those recalled will have the defect. Those that do have the detect will get a replacement transmission valve body separator plate and their powertrain control module reprogram. Recalls will start on the 14th of March.