Rivian R1T & R1S To Get Off-Road Feature

Rivian is revealing a little more about their upcoming Rivian R1T and R1S revealing that it will come with a very useful off-road feature.

According to Rivian, the tank turn function will come with their Rivian R1T and R1S model. The unique feature will allow the vehicle to do a 180-degree turn by spinning in place. This feature was rumored to be coming when a video of it in action was leaked online but Rivian has officially confirmed it now.

Rivian has made this possible because each of its wheels has its own electric motor that is individually controlled.

Both the Rivian R1T and R1Sis set to enter production in 2020 so hopefully, we will get to learn more about it soon.