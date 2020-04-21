Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Sequel Confirm?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare arrived last year and has been a huge success since. With the kind of success, it was clear that the developer is not just going to leave it at that. While they have not officially announced that there will be a sequel to the game yet, there seem to be a few teasers suggesting the sequel is coming.

We know that Alex did not die when the facility exploded suggesting that Activision might still have some stories to tell with Alex. When asked if they should be bringing back Alex for a sequel, Taylor Kurosaki replied on Twitter saying “Who says we won’t?”.

While this is far from a confirmation, some people are taking this as a hint that the developer might be working on one. It has been a long time since we actually got a sequel for Call of Duty so it would be nice to see one coming our way.

For those looking for more Call of Duty, the new Warzone was also released with massive success.