Dragon Ball Fighter Z Adding Another Goku To Lineup

There can never be enough Goku in the Dragon Ball Fighter Z game as the developer announced that they will be adding one more to the roster.

The new DLC will bring with it the Ultra Instinct Goku. Fans are still trying to figure out of this means a third FighterZ Pass but we will have to wait until the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2019 – 2020 happening next month to find out.

Counting the new Ultra Instinct Goku, there will already be eighter Goku in the game and that does not include Bardock. Other Goku includes Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, Black, the base form, Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, and kid Goku.

Ultra Instinct first made its appearance during the latest Dragon Ball Super. We will have to wait and see what moves this Goku will have in the game when it arrives.