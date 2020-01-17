Forza Horizon 4: More Vehicles Added Including A Hummer

A new model was added to Forza Horizon 4 before 2019 ended called The Eliminator which is like a battle royale mode but with vehicles. Well, the developers are added more to that mode in the new Series 18 update. Here is what we know now.

The update will fix a few bugs that the game will have but on top of that, it will add a few more models to the lineup. In The Elimination, 72 players will come to complete in a free-roam map. They need to stay within the boundary which can change during the match to force players into each other. When players lose a head to head race, they are out of the race.

Players will now have the opportunity to earn nine new cars including the Mercedes-Benz Unimog, Hummer H1 Alpha Open Top, Top Gear Track-Tor, Quartz Regalia D, and more

There will also be two new Showcase Remixes, Motorcross Purposes, and Taxi for Takeoff.