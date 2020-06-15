Gran Turismo 7 For PS5 Announced

No matter what you think of the PlayStation 5 announcement, racing game fans would be happy to learn that the console will be getting the Gran Turismo 7 game.

Coming from Polyphony Digital, the game was announced with a new trailer that showed off some gameplay. From what we have been seeing so far, it looks like the developer is looking to go back to their roots with the new game as they put their focus back on the single-player experience.

With the last game, it was all about the online multiplayer but during the presentation, it was shown that the game will be getting some enormous car roster this time and many more single-player events.

As usual, the graphics are pretty on point. While we do know the game is coming, no date was given yet but we do know that it will be released on the PS5 exclusively.