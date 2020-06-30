PlayStation 5 Size Explained

We got to learn a lot about the upcoming PlayStation 5 including the design but what fans also notice was how much bigger the new PS5 is right now compared to the PS4 and Sony is now explaining why it was necessary to make it that big.

According to Matt MacLaurin, the main reason why it is bigger now is “thermal” suggesting that the size is needed to keep the console cool when in use.

There were some rumors saying that the size was because of the cartridge that Sony might be working on but no official announcement has been made yet. The PS5 is not the only one growing in size as the Xbox Series X is also expected to come in with a much bigger size this year as well.

What do you think of the PS4 so far?