Yakuza: Like A Dragon Will Be More English Speaker Friendly?

The Yakuza series will be getting another game soon called Yakuza: Like A Dragon and this time, we might actually see the game come with an English dub which would make the gaming experience a lot more pleasant for the fans as they won’t have to focus on understanding the game first.

This news came after a fan from Resetera forum notice that the game was listed on PCB Production with the studio crediting themselves for the dialog suggesting that they might have worked on an English language version of the game.

Since this was discovered, the credit has been removed so we do not know if it is a mistake or something they want to keep a secret for now. Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be arriving in Japan on the 16th of January 2020. No word on when the US version will be arriving.