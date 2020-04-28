2020 Audi A6 Avant: PHEV Offered In Europe

Audi have been offering PHEV option on a few of their models and the latest model to get the plug-in hybrid powertrain is the 2020 Audi A6 Avant in Europe.

The A6 Avant PHEV will be fitted with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will be offering about 252hp and 273lb ft of torque that will be paired with an electric motor that is powered by a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that will offer 362hp and 369lb ft of torque.

According to Audi, the vehicle will be able to go from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and will have a top speed of 155mph. On a full charge, the vehicle will be able to offer about 31miles of electric drive. Once you run out of battery, you will need about 2.5 hours to charge it back up.

The PHEV will not be heading to the US but those looking for a PHEV Audi model in the US can opt for the Audi A8, Audi Q5, or the Audi Q7.