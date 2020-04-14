2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Can’t Top V8’S Fuel Efficiency?

We are finally getting the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid fuel efficiency numbers and surprisingly, it was lower than what the V8 option had to offer which is a surprise since this is the hybrid option.

According to EPA, the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid model can offer about 18miles of electric range and 19miles in the hybrids model. It was also offering about 17mpg in the city and 21mpg on the highway. While the numbers are not bad, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 model offer about 23mpg on the highway, 2mpg more than the hybrid version.

The Hybrid model comes powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that was paired with a 94-kilowatt electric motor that will offer a combination of 443hp and 516lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and will come with a base price of $160,000.

The V8 model on the other had had about 542hp to offer but of course, you will have to pay close to $11k more to get the V8 version compared to the Hybrid model.