Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible Takes A One Year Break

Chevrolet’s original plan for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 convertible was to have a short production period before moving to the 2021 model but with the pandemic now forcing Chevrolet to close down their plant, it looks like the Corvette C8 convertible could skip 2020 altogether.

According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, a video showing an interview with the Corvette assembly plant manager saying that it is still too early to talk about resuming production right now as it is not only the plant that has been shut down but the 400 other suppliers that need to send in parts to build the vehicles.

GM has also started informing their dealers that some of the production allocated for 2020 might not get made and that they will work to convert those into 2021 orders.

With that, we might actually not see a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 convertible coming.