2020 Ford F-150 & More Called Back Over Transmission Issue

Ford will be issuing a recall to bring back some of their models after it was reported that these vehicles were fitted with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Models that were recalled include the Ford Ranger, Ford F-150 and Ford Expedition after it was reported that the vehicles could roll away when parked. About 55,158 units will be affected by the recall as only those with that transmission will be affected.

This will include the 2020 Ford Ranger that was built from the 28th of February to 18th of March at their Michigan Assembly Plant, the 2020 Ford F-150 build from the 18th of February and 19th of March at the Dearborn Truck Plant and the Ford F-150 that were built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from the 21st of February to 19th of March. The 2020 Expedition that was built at the Kentucky Truck PLant made from the 3rd of March to 19 will also be recalled.

More units from Canda and Mexico will also be affected by the recall.