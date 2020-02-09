2020 Honda Civic Type R Won’t Be Faking It Anymore

Honda was at the Chicago Auto Show this week where they showed off the 2020 Honda Civic Type R. While a lot of the design features will stay what we also notice was that the 2020 model will no longer come with the fake mesh vents in the front.

Instead of that, we will get a blank black plastic inserts however, the same fake vents can still be found in the back. Other changes include the grille in front which has been open up to ensure the vehicle has better cooling.

They also made some changes to the suspension ensuring better comfort when in the Comfort model and firmer suspension when in aggressive modes. Overall, the changes are minor but it is clear that Honda has been trying to listen to what their fans are saying and make changes where they can.

The updated Honda Civic Type R will be going on sale this winter but no price has been announced yet.