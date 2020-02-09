2021 Toyota Tacoma, Tundra & Sequoia Nightshade Edition Announced

We are only hours away from the Chicago Auto Show and Toyota has started giving us hints on what we will be seeing at the event including the Nightshade Edition.

The Toyota Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia will be joining the rest of the Toyota family in getting the Nightshade edition. The pickup trucks will have 5000 units to offer while the SUV will only have 2500 units to offer.

These Nightshade editions will be based on the Limited models and will come with some blacked-out exterior upgrades including the black side mirror caps, black door handles, black darkened chrome grille and more.

The vehicles will also be getting anew grille insert design, black fog lamp bezels, exhaust tips, and more depending on which model you opt for. The trucks will also be offered with the optional Windchill Pearl Look.

Details like the price and arrival date is still a mystery yet but we should be learning more soon.