2020 Infiniti QX80: New Tech & Features Comes With Update

While the previous Infiniti QX80 update focuses on the exterior, the 2020 model will come with more interior upgrades.

One update that fans will be happy to see is the new seven inch TFT display screen that will replace the low-res digital information screen that it used to have. There is also the Smart Rear-View Mirror that will work as a reflective surface as well as a monitor of the back camera.

There will also be one more interior trim option now, the Charcoal Burl wood interior. On the outside, the vehicle will be getting the new Edition 30 package that will come with some black and darker exterior features include a set of 22inch dark wheels, dark chrome, black grille and more.

Powering it will be the 5.6-liter V8 engine that will be mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and will be offering 400hp. With all the upgrades, the base model will now retail for $66,750.