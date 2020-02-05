2021 Kia Sorento Decided On Geneva

The 2021 Kia Sorento has been spotted out in the open a few times now with and without disguise so it is no secret that Kia is almost ready to show off the new model but when?

Well, it has now been revealing that Kia is choosing Geneva to show off their next-gen Kia Sorento. Being one of the oldest models in Kia’s range right now, the Sorento is in serious need of an upgrade and the new model will be coming with an updated design that will match the rest of the range.

More changes will be happening on the inside with a brushed aluminum looking center console and the infotainment screen fitted on top of the dash and not in the center of it.

There were speculations that we might see it come with a hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine option but we will have to wait and see. The Geneva Motor Show will be happening on the 3rd of March.