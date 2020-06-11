2020 Jeep Gladiator Altitude Will Be Sitting In The Middle

The High Altitude will still be the top trim option for the Jeep Gladiator but there will now be another trim option to offer for those that do not want to go all the way to the High Altitude as Jeep announce the Gladiator Altitude model.

According to Mopar Insiders, the Altitude will be rocking the 3.6 liters Pentastar V6 that will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The trim will come with a three-piece Freedom Hardtop, body-colored fenders, front bumper, Jeep and Trail Rated badges, 18inch Granite Crystal Aluminium, and more.

Seeing as the Wrangler Altitude was only offered with the limited color options, we might also see the same happen to the Gladiator Altitude as well.

It was rumored that the Altitude Package will cost $1595 on top of the $39,835 price tag but we will have to wait and see.