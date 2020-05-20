2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster Bring Iconic Name Back

Jeep has tried to bring back Jeepster many times now and now the name is back once more and this time with the Jeep Renegade.

The first Jeepster arrived back in 1948 and now, many years later, Mopar Insider has now reported that the 2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster Edition is based on the Renegade Sport trim.

The special edition model will be fitted with the Renegade Sport’s standard 16inch black wheels on 215/65 rubber with a 19inch granite-painted aluminum wheels with wider 235/45 tires. On the outside, the vehicle will also be fitted with gloss black rings with slotted grille, Jeepster decals, and a few exterior color options with three of it being new custom colors that will be offered later on.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a seven-inch Uconnect that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, black cloth seating with accented stitching, passive entry, remote start.

The new edition is not the configurator yet but it was reported that it will cost an additional $1895.