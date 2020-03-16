2020 Mazda CX-30 IIHS Safety Ratings Out Now

IIHS has finally announced its safety rating for the 2020 Mazda CX-30 model Revealing that the crossover was given a Top Safety Pick rating.

The crossover managed to score a Good rating for the six crashworthiness category including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint while the accident avoidance system was rated as Superior.

As usual, the headlight fo the vehicle was its biggest obstacle as only one of the available headlight option was given the Acceptable rating while the curve adaptive headlights were given a Poor rating. This could be the reason why the CX-30 has not given the Top Safety Pick+ rating since it needed to be Good for it to get the top rating from IIHS.

With the new guidelines, a lot of newer models are finding themselves missing out on the Top Safety Pick + rating.