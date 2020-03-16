2021 GMC Yukon New Price List Announced

The 2021 GMC Yukon will be coming in with a few new upgrades. Along with revealing the updates, GMC has also announced the price for its GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL models.

The GMC Yukon will come powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine that will be offering about 355hp and 383lb ft of torque similar to what the Tahoe is offering right now. The Yukon Denali will come powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine that will be offering about 420hp and 460lb ft of torque and will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It was revealed that the based GMC Yukon SLE model will now retail for $51,995, $100 more than before which is a bargain with what the 2021 model will be getting in return. The top of the range Yukon Denali will retail for $69,695.

The Yukon XL SLE model, on the other hand, will retail for $54,695. We are still waiting on the price list for the diesel-powered model.