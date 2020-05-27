2020 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition Discounted For All!

The 2020 Mini Countryman will also be getting an Oxford Edition now and the best news is that it will be offered to everybody now instead of the college grads, graduate students, and retired military personnel.

The Mini Countryman Oxford Edition will be limited to the two-door and four-door Hardtop option. The Oxford Edition will be offered with more standard features including a set of 18inch wheels, heated front seats, automatic climate control, anthracite headliner, and more paint color option.

The Mini Countryman Oxford Edition will be starting off at $29,750 including the destination charges. Mini is also offering the same deal for the Countryman ALL4 with AWD. Add on the front-drive system with $2000.

The 2021 Cooper Hardtop price has also been revealed right now with the two-door starting off from $20,600 while the four-door option will cost $1000 more.