2020 Porsche Macan GTS Will Have A Little More To Offer

The Porsche Macan was given an update in 2019 and cause it to lose the GTS option but after a year, Porsche has decided to bring it back once more as it was announced that the 2020 model will get the GTS option.

Powering the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS will be the 2.9liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that will be offering about 375hp and 383lb ft of torque. The engine will allow the vehicle to go from 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds but those that opt for the Sport Chrono package will be able to get to 60mph in even less time.

The GTS will also be getting some visual upgrade and a Sport Design body kit on the outside that includes a 20inch wheels and more. The Porsche Macan GTS will come in with a $72,650 price tag and is expected to arrive in the summer of next year.