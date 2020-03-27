2020 Toyota Highlander IIHS Rating Announced

The Toyota Highlander was redesigned for 2020 and IIHS have now tested it out and given it its safety rating.

It was announced that the Highlander was given the Top Safety Pick rating which is the second-highest rating that IIHS has to offer. According to IIHS, the reason why it was not given the Top Safety Pick+ rating was that the LED reflectors on the L, LE, and XLE models were given a poor rating.

The Limited and Hybrid Limited trim models which were fitted with the static LED projector headlights were given an acceptable rating while the curved-adapted LED projects on the platinum model were rated as Good.

The Highlander only engine option now is the 3.5-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 295hp and 263lb ft of torque while the Hybrid model will come fitted with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is paired with two electric motors which will deliver a combination of 243hp.