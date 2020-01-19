2020 Toyota Supra: Less Maybe Better?

There have long been talks about Toyota possibly working on a 2020 Toyota Supra with less power to offer and now that has been officially confirmed.

According to Toyota, the less powerful version will come powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that will allow it to offer about 255hp and 295lb ft of torque.

It was also added that Toyota Supra will need 5.2 seconds to go from 0-62mph which is about a second slower than the Supra. Of course, less power is not always what people are looking for but if it does come with a much smaller price tag, we could see the appeal in that.

The Toyota Supra with the four-cylinder engines will be arriving in Europe in March this year and will come with standard features like the 18inch wheels, black Alcantara-trimmed seats and more.