2021 Cadillac CT5-V: More Updates On The Way

The 2021 Cadillac CT5-V order guide is now out and we get to see a few more changes that the model will be getting.

For starters, the 2021 model will no longer be getting the Red Obsession Tintcoat and CT5-V-exclusive Royal Spice Metallic. In their place will be the Infrared Tintcoat and Rift Metallic, the latter being the color exclusive to CT5-V. More leather with better quality will be found on the inside.

On top of that, the vehicle will now be getting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard features now. Other updates include SiriusXM 360L as well as the Buckle to Drive feature which will be offered with the Teen Driver System.

The Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package will also be getting some upgrades starting with the eight-inch display along with wireless phone charging.

The 2021 CT5-V will be arriving later this year but those waiting for the Super Cruise will only be arriving next year.