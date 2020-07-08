2021 Chevrolet Malibu Sport Edition Package Announced

The Chevrolet Malibu might not be around in a few year’s time but it is not going to go quietly as it was revealed that the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu will be getting a new package option.

The new Sport Edition Package will come with a few exterior changes to the while including the Bowtie emblems and Malibu badges, black-out grille, 19inch painted aluminum wheels, and more.

These offerings are pretty similar to what the Midnight Edition would be offering which is why some people feel like it should cost about the same when it is finally made available.

The Malibu also has a few other package options available including the Redline Edition Package that would cost as additional $995.Recent news claim that the Malibu will be leaving in 2023.