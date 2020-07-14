2021 Ford Bronco Sport Price List Announced

Ford announced their Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport this week. Other than learning about what these models will have to offer, we also got to learn more about the prices fo the 2021 Ford Bronco.

The new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will be coming in with a smaller body compared to the Ford Escape. Based on its price, the Bronco Sport should be coming in to compete with the Jeep Cherokee.

The Ford Bronco Sport will be offering about 181hp and 190lb ft of torque which would put it a little ahead of the Cherokee by 1hp. The base model will start from $28,155.

Customers will have five trim options to choose from including the First Edition model which will be coming with the largest price tag of $39,995. Other trim options include the Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands.