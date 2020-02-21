2021 Ford F-150: Nothing To Hide Now

We should not be too far away from the reveal of the 2021 Ford F-150 model since we have been seeing the vehicle getting tested out in the open for so long now. The latest spy shots even showed the vehicle with barely any camo and covers on.

The new spy shots showed the new front fascia that will look very different from what we have now. We get to see the black mesh grille with highlights and aluminum surround.

From what we can see, the vehicle will be fitted with a right angle LED strip light on the top and outer edge. The vehicle also got a sculpted hood with a creased power dome.

We will still have to wait for the unveiling to learn about the other details but that should be happening very soon as the 2021 Ford F-150 is set to arrive later this year.