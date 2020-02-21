Tesla Model Y: Actual Numbers Out Now

The actual EPA numbers for the Tesla Model Y are out now revealing how far the vehicle can go on a full charge.

When Tesla first shows off the vehicle, they added that the vehicle will be offering about 280miles of range but the actual numbers are much more than that. The posting was spotted by Forbes which states that the Tesla Model Y Performance will be offering 315miles on a full charge.

EPA also released the official MPGe rating for the Tesla Model Y which is at 121MPRe combined rating. Do take note that these new numbers are for the dual-motor Performance trim model with the AWD system.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range mode currently has an estimated range of 315miles but the official numbers from EPA are not out yet. Production is said to happen next month so let’s wait and see.