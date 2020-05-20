2021 Genesis G80 Gaining Advantage With Price Tag

The 2021 Genesis G80 will be coming in with a long list of interesting update which would already give it some advantage over its competition but then there is the price tag.

According to Genesis, the 2021 Genesis G80 will be coming in with a base price of $48,725 which is actually a lot more expensive than the current version but it is still below that the other competitors are asking for.

The base model will come powered by a 2.5 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 300hp and 311lb ft of torque. In the same neighborhood, we have the 2020 Audi A6 which is being offered for $55,895 while the Mercedes E will be offered at $55,035.

Those looking for more will get the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that will be offering about 375hp and 391lb ft of torque. That model will be offered with a $60,125 price tag which is still below models like the Audi A6 55 and the Mercedes E450.

While the vehicle will be offered with an RWD as standard, AWD will also be offered at a price.