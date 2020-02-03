2021 GMC Canyon Trim Option Cleaned Up

In the past, the GMC Canyon was offered with six trim options but that changed with the 2021 model as it was revealed what they will be offering this time around.

It was reported that the trim options for the Canyon have been updated with the base model now called the Elevation Standard while the SLE trim will be called the Elevation now. The All-Terrain will be replaced with AT4 while Denali will return as the top of the range model. What is missing this time will be the SL and SLT trim options.

On top of that, there will also be an Elevation Edition package that will come with a few upgrades including the black grille, 18inch Satin Graphite wheels and more. This package will retail for $650. There is also a leveling kit option for the Canyon too.

More details should be revealed soon but for now, this is all we have.