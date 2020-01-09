2021 Kia Seltos: Fuel Economy Numbers Are Out!

We got to see the 2021 Kia Seltos in the US a few months ago at the LA Auto Show and now EPA has revealed the fuel economy number for the upcoming model.

The Kia Seltos will be offered with two engine options starting from the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 145hp. There is also the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 175hp. The 2.0-liter model will return about 29mph in the city and 34mpg on the highway while the turbocharged model will return 27mpg in the city and 31mpg on the highway.

This new fuel economy numbers will put the Kia Seltos right in the middle of the Soul and Sportage model and does pretty well against some of their competitors as well.

The 2020 Kia Seltos is set to go on sale this year with a starting price of $22,000.