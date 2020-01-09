BMW X7 ZeroG Lounger Concept Not Just A Concept

BMW had a few interesting concepts to show off at CES this year with one of them being the BMW X7 ZeroG Lounger concept which will actually be turned into a production model later on.

The vehicle is basically an X7 that is fitted with the ZeroG Lounger, seats that integrate leg rest and can recline up to 60 degrees. That is so far all we know about the seats but the concept was also fitted with a flip-down screen that showed an entertainment program along with directional information.

Then there is the unique center console with wireless charger integrated into the lid. To keep the driver and passenger safety, the vehicle will also be fitted with an integrated seat belt and a cocoon airbag.

According to BMW, the ZeroG Lounger will be arriving in a few year’s time.