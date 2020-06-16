2021 Lexus IS: What’s New?

Lexus took the covers off their 2021 Lexus IS sport sedan this week giving us all a good look at what the sporty four-door model will look like when it arrives.

The trim that was unveiled was the F Sport trim model which is the more aggressive-looking option. The model will come fitted with a spindle grille in the front with new air intakes sitting below the grille. Flanking the grille will be the new LED pattern. In the back, the 2021 model will now come with a full-width taillight design and an oval exhaust tip.

In terms of power, the vehicle will now be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and will offer about 241ho and 258lb ft of torque. Those opting for the IS 300 model will get the 3.5-liter V6 engine instead.

Then there is the option Dynamic Handling Package which will come with additional features like the 19inch matte black BBS wheels, re-tuned adaptive suspension, Sport S+ mode, and more.

The 2021 Lexus IS is set to arrive later this year in the fall.