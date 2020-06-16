Mini Adds Two More Crossovers To Their Lineup

Mini will be expanding their family by adding two more crossovers to their Mini lineup with one of them being an electric model.

The new EV model will be developed by Mini and Great Wall Motors and will be built in China. BMW did make an announcement last year but at that time, they did not specify which model they will be working on.

There were rumors about Mini possibly bringing back the Paceman nameplate and that it be sporting an X1-like size. Growing the Mini will mean that they will have to borrow the CLAR from BMW.

With all this talk, there were some rumors about Mini tossing their Hardtop aside but that is far from the case as Mini will continue working on it. The rumors about it being an EV only model also might not be true after all.