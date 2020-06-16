2021 Nissan Rogue: What’s New?

Those waiting for the 2021 Nissan Rogue will be happy so lean that the vehicle is nowhere with some minor yet welcome updates inside and out. Here is what we know now.

The 2021 model will come with an updated exterior that will include the huge V grille in front that blends nicely into the DRL. The 2021 model will also be fitted with huge LED headlights. The 2021 model will also come with a huge contrasting color. The rear update is not as impressive as the front.

On the inside, the SL trim shown here will get the leather upholstery seat and natural-finish wood and fake wood. The base model will only come with a cloth cover instead of leather upholstery. It will also be fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch instrument display. Those that opt for the higher trim option will get a 9inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch instrument display along with a 10.8 inch heads up display.

Features like the front automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane separate warning, and more will be offered as standard. Powering it will be the 2.5 liters four cylinder engine that will be offering 11hp more this time.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue will be arriving this fall.