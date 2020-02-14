2021 Toyota Supra: What’s New?

The arrival of the Toyota Supra was very well received but Toyota is far from done with it as the automaker announces more details of the 2021 Toyota Supra.

One new update that fans would be happy to learn about is the release of the turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the 2021 Toyota Supra. The model will be called the Supra 2.0 for obvious reason and will have an output of 255hp and 295lb ft of torque.

Although fans were hoping it would, this will only be offered with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and will have a top speed of 155mph. With the smaller engine, the Supra 2.0 will also be lighter now. Other factors that contributed to the lighter weight include the smaller wheels, fewer speakers from 10 to four and more.

Do you think there is a need for a 2.0 liter Supra?