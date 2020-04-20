2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Looking At Golf For Inspiration

While the Volkswagen Tiguan might not be what most people think of when they think of Volkswagen but the vehicle has been holding its weight since its arrival since 2007 and now the company is ready to give it a proper update.

A new sketch showing the design upgrade of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan model. The sketch showed what looks like an updated front with sharper, sportier direction to make lights thinner. It was also fitted with a pair of LED lights and an updated headlight design as well.

The overall design does remind us of what Volkswagen offered on the new Golf with the lower bumper getting a larger air dam. More changes will be made on the inside with the redesigned steering wheel, MIB3 infotainment system. There were also talks about the vehicle getting fitted with a gasoline-electric plug0in hybrid engine that will allow the vehicle to travel for 31miles on electric alone.

Volkswagen is looking to unveil the Volkswagen Tiguan this summer but no official date has been announced yet.