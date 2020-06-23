Apple CarPlay: New Features Announced

There were a few interesting announcement at the e2020 Worldwide Developer Conference this week but the one that the Autoworld should be excited about is the new feature that will be coming to the Apple CarPlay.

After the update, Apple CarPlay users can now choose a custom wallpaper for their display now. The interface will also have three new categories of apps, Parking, EV and Food Ordering. On top fo that, it was announced that the Apple CarPlay will now come with a new system that will allow users to share their digital car let’s with friends using the iMessage system meaning somebody else can now access your car via text.

The new system will launch on the 2021 BMW 5 Series but according to BMW, some models made after the 1st of July 2020 will also be getting the feature, this will include the 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, and 8 Series along with the X5, X6, X7, X5 M, X6 M, and Z4.

Apple’s Apple Maps will also get updated to have charging station information now.