Audi AI:ME Making Its Mark In Vegas

Audi had a few new concepts to show off at CES Show in Las Vegas this year and one of the concepts that we got to see is the AI:ME concept, an automated car that was first shown off in Shanghai last year.

The AI:ME will be what the upcoming Audi small electric model will be based on and it will be riding on the same MEB platform that the Volkswagen ID.3 and Seat El Born will be riding on as well.

Not only will it looks amazing on the outside but Audi definitely went all out when it comes to the interior with a lounge-like interior with a retractable steering wheel.

The concept will also be fitted with a 3D mix reality head-up display which was made by Audi and Samsung. Other Audi concept at the show also included the Q4 e-Tron concept and E-Tron Sportback.