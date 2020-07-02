Audi Finally Pulls Cover Off E-Tron S & E-Tron Sportback S

New images of the Audi E-Tron S and E-Tron Sportback S is finally out now after all the spy shots and years giving us a good look at the sportier-looking E-Tron model.

Compared to the standard model, these will come with a wider body along with an updated bumper in front and in the back. The vehicle is also fitted with a few openings and vents to give it that gas engine appearance.

The Audi E-Tron S will come with three motors, two in the back and one in the front that will deliver a combination of 429hp and 596lb ft of torque. A boost will push it up to 496hp and 718lb ft of torque. According to Audi, the vehicle will be able to go from 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds.

The E-Tron S will also be able to offer about 223miles of range while the Sportback model will have about 226miles to offer. As for whether it will be heading to the US or not, we will have to wait and see.