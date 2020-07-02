2022 Volkswagen Small SUV To Be Called Taos?

n tVolkswagen is looking to offer more crossovers and SUVs in the future with one of them being a new and smaller SUV model. Here is what we know right now.

According to the report, the new SUV will be coming in to compete with models like the Kia Seltos, Nissan Rogue Sport, and Jeep Compass. It is believed that the crossover will be based on the Tharu crossover that Volkswagen is offering in China.

New filings by Volkswagen suggested that they are considering the Taos or Tarek. While it does not say what the vehicle it will be, some people seem to think they already have the numbers on the upcoming small SUV.

It is believed that the new small SUV will be coming with a starting price of $24,000 and that it would be fitted with a 1.4 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will be offering about 147hp which was also on the Jetta. It could also get a manual transmission option.

Expect to see a similar Jetta interior on the inside as well. For now, that is all we think we know about the vehicle so hopefully more details will surface soon.